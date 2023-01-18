Lawsuit settlement for suspended police officer on Atlantic City Council agenda

ATLANTIC CITY — There is a settlement on Wednesday's City Council agenda in the Wheaten vs. City of Atlantic City lawsuit, in which a police officer who generated large numbers of excessive force complaints is seeking back pay.

It will be discussed in executive session and may be voted on in public session after that discussion.

Atlantic City police Officer Sterling Wheaten, 38, sued for back pay for the time he was suspended from duty after being indicted on federal excessive force charges in October 2018.

Wheaten's indictment stemmed from a 2013 arrest in which he allegedly unleashed his K-9 dog on a drunken 20-year-old Linwood man who was hollering at police outside a casino and justified excessive force by writing up false reports.

He was acquitted on federal charges in the manner last February.

The city settled an excessive force lawsuit with the victim, David Connor Castellani, for $3 million in September 2017.

In 2013, a jury awarded a man $500,000 after finding that Wheaten used excessive force in a 2008 arrest and that the city did not properly train him.

Wheaten and the city faced additional civil lawsuits.

A suspension hearing was held on Oct. 26, 2018. Wheaten's lawsuit for back pay alleges then-police Chief Henry White decided Wheaten would remain suspended with pay, but the city refused to reinstate Wheaten's salary.

Frank Guaracini, the attorney representing the city, has said the police chief is not the final decision maker in the disciplinary process. As of 2016, Atlantic City's governance has been placed under state monitoring, with functions and powers transferred to the Department of Community Affairs.

Wheaten was sworn in as an Atlantic City police officer on Aug. 30, 2007, and graduated from the Atlantic County K-9 Academy on May 3, 2013.

According to Wheaten’s complaint, he is owed back pay for Oct. 26, 2018, through March 2, 2022, when he returned to the police force.