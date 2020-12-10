Lawsuit filed against Ventnor COVID-testing lab that initiated FBI warning

According to the suit, Kares purchased the finger-prick tests advertised as rapid tests for COVID-19 for herself and two family members at $75 each from the Infinity lab in Ventnor on Aug. 2.

"According to witnesses, the facility refused to accept credit or debit card payments and required any payments or insurance co-pays to be paid in cash," the suit states.

One patient, J.F., who asked only to be identified with initials due to concerns over privacy, said she went to the lab Nov. 11 for a test after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and described the experience as strange, especially being asked to pay $75, either in cash or via Venmo, despite having insurance.

According to J.F., the woman at the lab performed both a finger prick and a nasal swab test, but did not distinguish what each test was for.

"She pricked my finger and she made me wait a couple minutes and said, 'OK, you're negative,'" J.F. said. "When I walked out of there, I was under the assumption that I was negative of COVID."

J.F. received a phone call days later confirming negative results from her nasal swab test, she said.

J.F. went on to describe being asked to speak to a doctor on the phone before the test was completed.