Lawsuit filed against Ventnor COVID-testing lab that initiated an FBI warning

A Margate woman is suing Infinity Diagnostics Laboratory, the owner and operator of a lab in Ventnor being investigated by the FBI related to its COVID-19 testing.
Dana Kares, represented by Stephen P. DeNittis of DeNittis, Osefchen & Prince in Marlton, Burlington County, filed a complaint Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court alleging the Teterboro-based company duped "thousands" of people out of $75 each by knowingly providing antibody blood tests for the coronavirus, but advertising them as "rapid" tests that could detect the virus.
The complaint seeks to have the judge designate the suit as a class action to include anyone who purchased finger-stick tests from Infinity in Atlantic County since March 1. The lawsuit also seeks refunds for such testing, and to have the court direct Infinity to pay the costs of the re-testing which the FBI has stated should be undertaken.
“People are understandably worried about COVID and want desperately to protect their families, their workers and themselves from this disease. Unfortunately, some people want to make money off of that and do not care how they do it, even if it means putting people at risk of getting sick, or worse, death," DeNittis said. "This lawsuit cannot undo what was done, but we can try to get back the money these people paid and force the defendant to pay for re-testing."
On Friday, the FBI released a statement directing anyone who received a coronavirus test at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory at 6715 Atlantic Ave. to be retested as soon as possible. Although the statement did not specify what initiated the warning, it did include a notice that a “rapid” finger prick blood test is an antibody test and should not be used for diagnosing active cases of COVID-19.
According to the suit, Kares purchased these finger-prick tests advertised as rapid tests for COVID-19 for herself and two family members at $75 each from the Infinity Lab in Ventnor on Aug. 2.
"According to witnesses, the facility refused to accept credit or debit card payments and required any payments or insurance co-pays to be paid in cash," the suit states.
One patient, J.F., who asked only to be identified with initials due to concerns over privacy, said that she went to the lab on Nov. 11 for a test after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and described the experience as strange, especially being asked to pay $75, either cash or via Venmo despite having insurance.
Support Local Journalism
According to J.F., the woman at the lab performed both a finger prick and nasal swab test, but did not distinguish what each test was for.
"She pricked my finger and she made me wait a couple minutes and said, 'OK, you're negative,'" J.F. said. "When I walked out of there I was under the assumption that I was negative of COVID."
J.F. received a phone call days later confirming negative results from her nasal swab test, she said.
J.F. went on to describe being asked to speak to a doctor on the phone before the test was completed.
"When I was talking to the doctor on the telephone, I did think it was a little unusual because I thought, 'Gosh, I could be talking to anybody,'" J.F. said. "The other thing, too, was there was no privacy there... I thought they would take you in the back and do it, but they did it in the front of the store there."
The diagnostic lab moved into its Atlantic Avenue storefront in September, according to the building owners.
NBC10 News reported that the building was raided by the FBI on Dec. 4.
Almost from the start of the pandemic, the FBI has been warning the public to be wary of testing and recommended taking precautions including:
- Checking the FDA’s website (fda.gov) for approved antibody tests and testing companies.
- Asking your primary care physician before using an at-home antibody test.
- Using a laboratory approved by your health insurance company.
- Not sharing your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.
- Checking your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims.
- Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
- Reporting alleged COVID-19 fraud to National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or justice.gov/disastercomplaintform, or the FBI (1-800-CALL-FBI).
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.