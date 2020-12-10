Lawsuit filed against Ventnor COVID-testing lab that initiated an FBI warning

On Friday, the FBI released a statement directing anyone who received a coronavirus test at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory at 6715 Atlantic Ave. to be retested as soon as possible. Although the statement did not specify what initiated the warning, it did include a notice that a “rapid” finger prick blood test is an antibody test and should not be used for diagnosing active cases of COVID-19.

According to the suit, Kares purchased these finger-prick tests advertised as rapid tests for COVID-19 for herself and two family members at $75 each from the Infinity Lab in Ventnor on Aug. 2.

"According to witnesses, the facility refused to accept credit or debit card payments and required any payments or insurance co-pays to be paid in cash," the suit states.

One patient, J.F., who asked only to be identified with initials due to concerns over privacy, said that she went to the lab on Nov. 11 for a test after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and described the experience as strange, especially being asked to pay $75, either cash or via Venmo despite having insurance.

According to J.F., the woman at the lab performed both a finger prick and nasal swab test, but did not distinguish what each test was for.