Lawmakers call for reopening Egg Harbor Township MVC location to vehicle services

State Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift called on New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief B. Sue Fulton to reopen the agency's office in Egg Harbor Township to vehicle services.

In a May 24 letter, the Atlantic County legislators cited the recent increase in gas prices and overall distance of travel for South Jersey residents as the main reason to reopen the office in the rear of the Harbor Square shopping center on the Black Horse Pike.

“We understand the changes that happened during the height of the COVID pandemic, but those times are gone,” Polistina said in a news release. “With the price of gas at an all-time high, and more restrictions related to COVID going away, it’s time to get the MVC back to normal.”

The EHT location is open but only for licensing services. There is no center doing vehicle services in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or Salem counties. Residents would need to drive to Cherry Hill or Runnemede in Camden County; Medford, Burlington County; Turnersville, Gloucester County; or Manahawkin, Ocean County, for vehicle services.

Guardian said South Jersey residents aren't afforded the same resources as most in Central and North Jersey.

“Atlantic County is one of the few counties in the state that does not have two agencies within its borders, or within a reasonable distance," Guardian said. "The closest vehicle transaction agency (Manahawkin) is 33 miles from the Cardiff location. This is just unacceptable.”

Swift agreed: "How do you explain to all of our summer residents that in order to be legal with their boats, trailers and jet-skis that you have to spend an entire day, some driving further than 45 miles, to comply with the law?”

Legislators hope to have a resolution by early summer.

In April 2021, state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, made a similar call for the reopening of services in each of the 21 counties in New Jersey.

