Law enforcement at multiple levels works to address trafficking

A dizzying number of agencies is working on the issue of human trafficking in Atlantic City, including the FBI, the State Police and local officers. The Victim Witness Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office works with victims of human trafficking, and Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer serves as Atlantic County’s state human trafficking liaison.

A recent statement from the Prosecutor’s Office warned that a victim of trafficking may seem like many people you see every day.

“Mental, physical and emotional coercion are some of the core methods of control by the trafficker. It is important to recognize some of these signs which are often displayed by victims of trafficking — submissiveness, engaging in prostitution, physical abuse, living in a cramped space with multiple strangers — and notify law enforcement,” Flammer said.

Flammer said it is also important to recognize that victims are often under the control of the trafficker or their network for many months or years. Once freed, these survivors need significant time, space and resources to heal, he said.

One of the resources available to victims of human trafficking in New Jersey is the recently passed Human Trafficking Prevention, Protection and Treatment Act, to assist in the expungement of criminal offenses of human trafficking victims.

“As they move forward, having certain crimes expunged from their record pursuant to the Human Trafficking Prevention, Protection and Treatment Act is one way that we can further the healing process,” Flammer said.

In March, the Homeland Security and State Preparedness Committee of the state Assembly advanced a package of bills aimed at addressing human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is one of the most heinous, reprehensible crimes currently threatening public safety. To rob someone of their free will and subject them to unknown horrors in the form of sex trafficking or forced labor is despicable and inhumane,” said Shanique Speight, a Democratic lawmaker from Essex County who leads the committee. She cited information from the National Human Trafficking Hotline that indicates there were 1,648 cases of human trafficking reported in New Jersey between 2007 and 2020.

Local police say they are working with other agencies to approach the problem.

“The Atlantic City Police Department has developed a multifaceted approach to combating human trafficking, including partnering with local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies as well as with various social service oriented groups,” said Sgt. Paul Aristizabal, the public information officer for the department.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Section of the ACPD work with members of the FBI, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Human Services Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office to form the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force, he said.

“Additionally, ACPD detectives have joined Volunteers of America (VOA) to conduct educational sessions to inform the public about the warning signs of human trafficking. Detectives also partner with VOA to conduct outreach and offer services to those suspected of being victims of human trafficking,” Aristizabal said.

Most recently, Atlantic City police have joined with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to train all of their officers as part of the organization’s Missing Kids Readiness Program. This training is focused on responding to and investigating cases of missing and sexually exploited children.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call 911 for emergencies, the Prosecutor’s Office advises. For victim assistance, call Covenant House at 862-240-2453. Those who believe they have identified a trafficking victim can call the NJ Human Trafficking Hotline at 855-END-NJ-HT, or 855-363-6548.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

