Latin Food and Music Festival to take place in Wildwood on Friday and Saturday

WILDWOOD — The second annual Latin Food and Music Festival will take place Friday and Saturday in the city. The event is being hosted by the Puerto Rican Action Committee of Southern New Jersey.

PRAC CEO Ralph Padilla said he was excited about the opportunity to host what he called the “largest bicultural/bilingual Latin music festival” in South Jersey.

“Together we celebrate our community and culture with live music, food, and fun on the beach. It will be an event you don’t want to miss,” Padilla said Thursday in a news release.

Headliners for the event include Jerry Rivera, whose third album won three platinum records and whose resume includes a stint as a judge on “Idol Puerto Rico;” and India, who has won a Latin Grammy for Best Salsa Album.

The opening event of the festival is a “White Night party” happening at the PigDog Beach Bar on Morey’s Piers. The event, exclusive to VIPs and executive VIPs, has an all-white dress code and runs from 7 to 11 p.m., with appetizers served from 7 to 9 p.m. There will also be a cash bar and a musical performance from the group Noche Blanca.

The Festival Playero is scheduled for Saturday. Ticketholders are urged to bring a towel and set up a spot on the sand between Morey’s Piers. (VIPs and executive VIPs will be given chairs.)

Other performers include Grupo Mania, which has been performing since 1993 and has collaborated with artists such as Puerto Rican rapper Nejo and Dominican singer Omega “El Fuerte.” Judy Torres, a New York artist who has charted multiple times since her debut in 1989, will also perform at the festival.

For more information, visit facebook.com/pracnj.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

