LATEST ON LITTLE EGG HARBOR FOREST FIRE: Crews battling to contain 617-acre blaze

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are still trying to contain a 617-acre wildfire that has burned areas in Bass River State Forest as well as on private land, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said Monday.
The fire was spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday and is burning in an area west of Otis Bog Road and south of Stage Road inside a large, forested area with limited accessibility, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in a Facebook post.
Mother nature is not providing any relief for firefighters as rain is not forecast for the next couple of days.
The fire is 0% contained and has consumed 617-acres acres thus far.
Fire departments from around the region are responding to the fire.
"Its just very odd being a mile away, we can't smell anything or see anything, it's just very strange," said Brenda Mulvihill, who was walking on Pembroke Court in Little Egg Harbor Monday morning.
Mary Jo Schroeder, manager of the nearby Forest Edge Farm located to the north of the fire said the business has not evacuated yet.
"From all of the reports we're receiving, we're still good," Schroeder said.
Originally, 100 structures were at risk but officials have decreased that number to 30. No structural damage has been reported.
There have also been no evacuations or injuries, according NJDEP.
Firefighters will conduct burnout operations by setting smaller controlled fires near structures on Stage Road and the Offshore Manor Development along U.S. Route 9. During forest fires, a fire is set along the outer age of the fire to consume fuels in the area and also prevent the fire from spreading more.
Stage Road, Otis Bog Road and Munion Field Road remain closed.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Smoke is expected to be visible for "some time," officials said.
The area is no stranger to forest fires. In May 2017, a fire caused by a flare from a New Jersey Air National Guard F-16 doing a training exercise at Warren Grove Gunnery Range, resulted in more than 18,000 acres being burned. That fire destroyed six homes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.