LATEST ON LITTLE EGG HARBOR FOREST FIRE: Crews battling to contain 617-acre blaze

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are still trying to contain a 617-acre wildfire that has burned areas in Bass River State Forest as well as on private land, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said Monday.

The fire was spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday and is burning in an area west of Otis Bog Road and south of Stage Road inside a large, forested area with limited accessibility, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in a Facebook post.

Mother nature is not providing any relief for firefighters as rain is not forecast for the next couple of days.

The fire is 0% contained and has consumed 617-acres acres thus far.

Fire departments from around the region are responding to the fire.

"Its just very odd being a mile away, we can't smell anything or see anything, it's just very strange," said Brenda Mulvihill, who was walking on Pembroke Court in Little Egg Harbor Monday morning.

Mary Jo Schroeder, manager of the nearby Forest Edge Farm located to the north of the fire said the business has not evacuated yet.

"From all of the reports we're receiving, we're still good," Schroeder said.