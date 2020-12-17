Latest nor'easter brought snow to some, plenty of wind, flooding to others

A classic nor'easter slammed the Northeast with hazardous and even deadly weather conditions all day Wednesday into Thursday. While southeastern New Jersey was spared the worse of the snow, the region was pelted with rain, and saw high winds and coastal flooding. Some snow lovers in Western Cumberland and Atlantic counties got their wish as they did see some accumulating snow, the first in 343 days.
🌨️ WE HAVE SNOW 🌨️ Greenwich, on the shores of the Delaware Bay, just sent me in this photo from her house. It's...Posted by Meteorologist Joe Martucci on Wednesday, December 16, 2020
"I noticed it started snowing flakes the size of potato chips at about 12:44 in the afternoon. I had about a quarter inch of slush collected on my deck. It was pretty windy all day and when I got up this morning, everything was frozen shut and a piece of ice" Beth Schofield, of Greenwich Township, said Thursday.
For most people, a soaking rain began the storm during the early afternoon Wednesday. In the places where it did snow, the large flakes flew for a few hours before changing to freezing rain, rain that freezes on contact with a cold ground. Freezing rain changed to plain rain by the early evening in southeastern New Jersey as temperatures warmed even further. The rain ended between 1 and 4 a.m. Thursday. However, many on the mainland saw snow flurries just after sunrise.
Expanding out even further, Binghamton, New York, was buried in 40 inches of snow, the highest two-day amount in recorded history. The previous record was 35.3 inches.
GLENVILLE, N.Y. — The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upst…
Area snow lovers can blame east to northeast winds for their snow woes. With water temperatures in the mid-40s Wednesday, the onshore winds brought that air onto land, keeping snow as rain for miles inland. In the northern and central portions of the state, even a northeast wind is a land-breeze, drawing in cold air from an arctic high pressure in Canada.
During the 9 p.m. hour Wednesday, that fact was apparent. In West Cape May it was raining and 50 degrees, while in High Point State Park in Sussex County it was 16 degrees and snowing.
Support Local Journalism
Howling winds from the east to northeast only exaggerated those temperatures. The highest wind gust in the region was the 60 mph mark in Beach Haven at 9:33 p.m. Meanwhile, Cape May gusted to 56 mph at 2:07 a.m. Thursday and Atlantic City topped out at 55 mph at 9:54 p.m. A high wind warning was in place Wednesday evening into early Thursday to highlight the potential for damaging winds and power outages. However, the electric grid was able to withstand the majority of the blow, with few issues.
Low pressure moved up the East Coast Wednesday. At 4 a.m. Wednesday, it was just offshore of Georgia. At 7 p.m., it was just north of Norfolk, Virginia. Overnight, the nor'easter would trek through the Delaware Bay, being positioned there at 1 a.m. The center of circulation crossed Cape May County shortly after and was just off Sandy Hook at 5 a.m. before turning east and going toward Cape Cod.
Between the coast-hugging track of the low pressure center and the strong onshore winds Wednesday, the nor'easter brought two rounds of widespread coastal flooding. The Wednesday evening and Thursday morning high tides went into minor stage, which is largely just nuisance flooding. It could have been worse, had winds not turned to the offshore, northwest direction, during the Thursday morning high tide.
"We tried to notify residents via social media... we did an alert through the police and fire department pages," said Chuck LaBarre, Emergency Management Coordinator for the city of Margate.
Coastal flooding ranges from nuisance to destructive. South Jersey has seen it all. From Sup…
Still, there were roadway issues, even with the sun peeking through the clouds and the rain over.
"It's just from the storm and the tidal push," LaBarre said.
LaBarre added that, for newer residents, especially with the influx of people staying at the shore year-round now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a new experience for them to see flood waters, even when the sun is out.
"The long-term residents understand it," said LaBarre of Thursday's scenario.
On Thursday morning, the Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland was blocked off due to the flooding. Police were out near the intersection of the Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor to divert and direct traffic.
Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for additional nor'easters through the end of the year. A negative North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) and Arctic Oscillation (AO) will send the jet stream, the high flying river of air that separates warm air to the south and cold air to the north, in a rollercoaster ride. The amplified, south to north, orientation of the jet stream will favor storm development, aided by a positive Pacific-North American Pattern (PNA), which favors temperatures below average in the Northeast.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny. Cold.
Partly sunny and milder
Watching for a few showers, but it will not be a washout.
Mostly cloudy. Likely to be dry.
A mix of sun and clouds.
Partly sunny
Watching a coastal storm that is forecasted to be a few hundred miles offshore.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.