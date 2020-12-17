Latest nor'easter brought snow to some, plenty of wind, flooding to others

A classic nor'easter slammed the Northeast with hazardous and even deadly weather conditions all day Wednesday into Thursday. While southeastern New Jersey was spared the worse of the snow, the region was pelted with rain, and saw high winds and coastal flooding. Some snow lovers in Western Cumberland and Atlantic counties got their wish as they did see some accumulating snow, the first in 343 days.

"I noticed it started snowing flakes the size of potato chips at about 12:44 in the afternoon. I had about a quarter inch of slush collected on my deck. It was pretty windy all day and when I got up this morning, everything was frozen shut and a piece of ice" Beth Schofield, of Greenwich Township, said Thursday.

For most people, a soaking rain began the storm during the early afternoon Wednesday. In the places where it did snow, the large flakes flew for a few hours before changing to freezing rain, rain that freezes on contact with a cold ground. Freezing rain changed to plain rain by the early evening in southeastern New Jersey as temperatures warmed even further. The rain ended between 1 and 4 a.m. Thursday. However, many on the mainland saw snow flurries just after sunrise.

Expanding out even further, Binghamton, New York, was buried in 40 inches of snow, the highest two-day amount in recorded history. The previous record was 35.3 inches.

