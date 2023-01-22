Latest HUD inspection gave Stanley Holmes Village a passing grade

ATLANTIC CITY — The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Stanley Holmes Village a passing grade in its most recent inspection of the troubled low-income complex, HUD records show, in spite of finding dozens of deficiencies.

The inspection report dated Aug. 2, 2022, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, found 25 health and safety deficiencies but said "if all buildings and units were inspected, it is projected that a total of 415 health and safety deficiencies would apply to the property."

Only 25 units of 415 were inspected, according to the report.

A certificate showing the boiler condition "cannot be provided or is expired," the HUD report said.

The boilers have been one of the major problems this winter, failing repeatedly in October, November and December and leaving many without heat and hot water.

Of the units inspected, 11 had missing or damaged sinks in the bathroom, 18 had obstructed or missing routes to a main floor entrance, nine had missing or damaged doors to the outside, and 13 had infestations of bed bugs.

HUD gave the complex a grade of 75c, meaning it passed (60 and below is a failing grade) but the "c" designates that serious health and safety violations were found.

"I was surprised and puzzled by how (Stanley Holmes Village) got as high a score as it did," said Olga Pomar, housing preservation and community development coordinator for South Jersey Legal Services.

Legal Services is representing a group of renters suing the Atlantic City Housing Authority, which owns and operates the complex and several others, over conditions at Stanley Holmes.

Health and safety violations included inoperable smoke detectors, nonfunctional ground fault interrupter outlets, windows that do not lock, missing hand rails on stairs and blocked emergency exits.

The 420-unit complex, much of it built in the 1930s, has been the focus of years of complaints about lack of heat and hot water, pest infestations and nonfunctional appliances, especially stoves.

'Zero threshold status'

In 2021, HUD put the authority under “zero threshold status” because of concerns about its finances and how it awarded contracts. That meant HUD had to approve every expenditure.

This month, HUD notified the authority the zero threshold status was lifted, said interim part-time ACHA Executive Director John Clarke.

The low-income housing complex is due to be demolished and replaced in the coming years under a federal HUD program.

Seventy-five isn't a great score, Pomar said, but it's far above the 60 required to fail.

Under HUD rules, the authority has 24 hours to address any life-threatening problems and must provide proof of repair to the department or the inspector no more than 72 hours after the inspection, HUD spokesperson Olga Alvarez said in an email response to questions.

"The HUD New Jersey Office of Public Housing reached out to the Atlantic City Housing Authority to ensure the ACHA addressed the health and safety deficiencies noted in the REAC inspection report," Alvarez said. "HUD is working with local, state, and federal officials to improve conditions at Stanley Holmes Village and will perform a Compliance Review of the Atlantic City Housing Authority in early February."

Meanwhile, it appears the city will have to take the housing authority to court over violations found in its own inspection of most units in November. The city housing authority owns and operates the village under federal HUD rules.

In its inspection report the city said not one unit would pass its own standards to issue an occupancy permit, but under HUD rules the city does not have a role in inspecting and permitting the units.

"The Housing Authority verbalized to us they have a plan of action in place and have been replacing malfunctioning appliances and smoke detectors, but at this time, there has been no written communication from the Housing Authority regarding any of this," City Spokesman Andrew Kramer said Friday in an email response to questions. "We issued eight summonses, for which the Housing Authority failed to comply. We are currently awaiting a court date."

Working to fix issues

Housing Authority Board President Stephanie Marshall, who is also a city councilwoman, said Friday she does not know what information has been sent to HUD, the city and Legal Services.

But she said the authority has contractors working to fix issues there, and she is not aware of any reports of lack of heat or hot water for several weeks.

Clarke said in a phone interview Friday that he continues to be in communication with HUD and the city over conditions at Stanley but has not prepared any written report and is aware the city has issued a summons to court.

The authority has ordered smoke detectors to replace those found to be non-functional in the city inspection, he said, but isn't sure if they are all installed yet.

He also wasn't sure if the health and safety deficiencies identified by HUD were fixed in 72 hours, since that predated his work at the authority. He started in September, he has said.

But he said he has seen no communication from HUD saying the repairs were not done.

HUD also gave Stanley Holmes a similar passing grade of 73 in its 2016 inspection, according to research by the public advocacy journalism group ProPublica.

"This score was 5.0 points worse than the average for New Jersey (78.0)," ProPublica said in its report, which focused on how few public housing complexes nationwide fail inspections in spite of serious problems found in them. In New Jersey as of 2019, the failure rate was just 6.7%, ProPublica said.

An order for information

In December, a judge ordered the housing authority to provide information on inspections, assessments and work performed on gas lines as well as heating and hot water systems for Stanley Holmes Village after residents were again without heat and hot water for a weekend.

The information had to be provided to South Jersey Legal Services within 30 days, which Legal Services' Pomar said gives it until sometime this coming week to provide the information. It has not done so yet.

There was a much longer period in which many residents lacked heat and hot water during October and November, and the authority reimbursed tenants for their November rent payments in recognition of the problems.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John C. Porto also ordered the authority to conduct routine daily inspections "to ensure that the heating system is operational at the end of the business day.”

City inspectors visited 320 units over three days in November. They could not get access to 95, Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch said at the time.

During inspections, inspectors found 220 units had infestations of mice, roaches and bed bugs; 106 had mold; 67 still had heating issues; 60 had a stove or oven malfunction; 57 had nonworking smoke detectors; 51 had nonworking carbon monoxide detectors; 45 had hot water temperatures below what they should be, and 20 had refrigerator problems.

“It can be said that if we did an occupancy inspection to authorize rental units, not one would pass,” Finch said then.