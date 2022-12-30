Late-morning closure expected for Middle Thorofare Bridge next week

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Middle Thorofare Bridge in the township will close briefly next Wednesday while its generator is being serviced, police said on Friday.
Both of the bridge's lanes will be close to vehicle traffic from 10 a.m. to noon that day while equipment is being delivered, police said in a news release.
Fishery and local business deliveries on either side of the bridge will continue, police said.
Boaters are being advised that a one-hour call-out for bridge openings will be set up. The Cape May County Bridge Commission, which manages the structure, will inform all parties involved, police said.
Schedules are subject to change for weather and other factors, police said.
