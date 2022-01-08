Late Atlantic City firefighter remembered for faith and putting community first

PORT REPUBLIC — Late Atlantic City firefighter Anthony Carfagno was remembered Saturday afternoon for his kindness, faith, service to the community and how much of a joy he was to be around.
Friends and family spoke at Port Republic Community Church about Carfagno, who died Dec. 21 from COVID-19. He was 58.
"He was a very kind and loving person," daughter Rachel Carfagno told attendees.
The Carfagno family greeted visitors during a two-hour visitation, with many hugs, tears and stories shared. A picture slideshow was projected at the front of the church as some of Carfagno's favorite hymns were played. Flowers of red and white surrounded Carfagno's body at the front.
A couple hundred people remained for the service led by Pastor Frank Brown. Before the service began, dozens of Atlantic City firefighters lined up to pay their last respects to Carfagno.
Brigantine Fire Department Engine 3 was assigned to Atlantic City's Station 2 on Saturday so members of that station could attend the funeral.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Fire Department and the Carfagno family will hold funeral …
Speakers on Saturday included Rachel Carfagno, Atlantic City fire Chief Scott Evans, Atlantic City Firefighters Local 198 President John Varallo, friends and fellow church members.
Varallo recalled the numerous texts he received from Carfagno. Many joked about how long those texts were. Rachel Carfagno said she and her father would butt heads with their strong personalities.
"He was not just an awesome role model, but he volunteered his free time to anyone who needed him," she said. "That has brought me so much comfort in all that has gone on. Everyone has asked, 'Are you OK?' and then tell me these amazing stories."
But the repeated quality everyone recalled about Anthony Carfagno was his faith. Hearing other speakers talk about it touched Varallo, he said.
"If there is somebody who got into heaven, it's Anthony," Varallo said. "We're hard-headed as firefighters, and I thought to myself, that's his impact. If somebody is talking about their faith, they're examining or they're talking to God, Anthony has accomplished his mission."
The Fire Department held a last call ceremony following the service. A bagpiper played "Amazing Grace" as Carfagno's casket was lifted onto the back of a firetruck. From a ladder truck in the background hung the American flag.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter has died from COVID-19, the Fire Department said Wednesday.
A dispatcher called onto the radio for Carfagno's name to acknowledge this was his last call of service, and a bell tolled nine times.
Carfagno, who grew up in the Atlantic City area and lived in Galloway Township, was a member of the church and sang in the choir. He joined the Atlantic City Fire Department on May 1, 1998, serving the city for more than 23 years.
Evans was asked to talk a little bit about Carfagno a few days before the funeral. He said a lot.
"He’s a guy who had a jovial attitude and a smile from ear to ear," said Evans, who met Carfagno when the late firefighter joined the department. "He was the kind of guy who was the quintessential fireman. He would help anybody. He’d give you his right arm."
Evans praised Carfagno's work in the community, from his involvement in the Atlantic City Community Garden with the Chicken Bone Beach Foundation to his involvement in the Muscular Dystrophy "Fill the Boot" initiative. He dressed as Santa Claus for the department, donated his personal carnival games for fundraisers on the Boardwalk and gave a lot to his church and community.
“It was part of his DNA. That was the characteristic of him, his personality," Evans said. "He cared about the people, he cared about the community he worked in, lived in and served in."
Evans said Carfagno tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after Thanksgiving. The whole department had been dealing with it, even with tight safety protocols in place, Evans said.
Evans provided the Carfagno family with a team of people to assist in the grieving process and organizing funeral arrangements. Around the firehouse, they've been telling a lot of stories about their fallen brother.
"Everyone will miss him," Evans said. "He was a guy who could come in and light up the room. ... He was always not afraid to jump into a conversation, giving his opinion of things, getting a good debate started. He was loved by all.”
Carfagno is survived by his wife, Laurie; children Rachel Carfagno, Amber Anderson and Anthony Carfagno Jr.; three grandchildren; and siblings Phil, Michael, Terry, Nilda and Carmel.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.