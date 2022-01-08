Late Atlantic City firefighter remembered for faith and putting community first

Carfagno, who grew up in the Atlantic City area and lived in Galloway Township, was a member of the church and sang in the choir. He joined the Atlantic City Fire Department on May 1, 1998, serving the city for more than 23 years.

Evans was asked to talk a little bit about Carfagno a few days before the funeral. He said a lot.

"He’s a guy who had a jovial attitude and a smile from ear to ear," said Evans, who met Carfagno when the late firefighter joined the department. "He was the kind of guy who was the quintessential fireman. He would help anybody. He’d give you his right arm."

Evans praised Carfagno's work in the community, from his involvement in the Atlantic City Community Garden with the Chicken Bone Beach Foundation to his involvement in the Muscular Dystrophy "Fill the Boot" initiative. He dressed as Santa Claus for the department, donated his personal carnival games for fundraisers on the Boardwalk and gave a lot to his church and community.

“It was part of his DNA. That was the characteristic of him, his personality," Evans said. "He cared about the people, he cared about the community he worked in, lived in and served in."