Last minute holiday shoppers weather the storm

ATLANTIC CITY — Heavy rain, moderate coastal flooding, plummeting temperatures and 60 mph winds didn't stop last minute shoppers like Maurkeis Pasley from hitting Tanger Outlets The Walk on Friday.

He'd already bought Christmas presents for his three kids earlier this month, but he realized he needed to do a little extra shopping for his wife on the eve of Christmas Eve.

"I came to the outlets because it's close," said Pasley, of Atlantic City. "It's convenient, and they have decent deals for last-minute shoppers."

Pasley, 26, shopped around the outlets with his friend Bancho Idomon at stores like Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, places his wife likes to shop.

Linda Berger, general manager of Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, said The Walk sees a healthy flow of shoppers throughout the year, but a particularly high volume during the holiday season.

Pasley said there were decent deals for last minute shoppers at The Walk, noting things like 50% off at Brooks Brothers or discounted candles at Bath & Body Works.

Idomon bought a few extra things for his significant other and his mom Friday and paid $20 for an item that usually cost $60-$65. He also saved money with a buy-one, get-one-free deal at one store, and treated himself to a Christmas present as well.

About 80% of shoppers say deals play a role in their holiday purchases, and nearly half of consumers were planning to make more trips to physical stores, according to an ICSC survey.

Berger said Tanger's sales and savings have been a hit with shoppers this holiday.

"We've had a successful holiday shopping season so far and feel confident that sales and traffic will remain high through the end of the season and beyond," she said.

Even with the sales, Idomon said he bought less this year than last, and limited his gifts to family.

"Inflation is crazy, so this year wasn't cheap," he said.

Even after doing most of his holiday shopping online, he'd spent a few extra hundred dollars finishing his list, he said.

Pasley spent even more and regretted not getting out earlier.

"I spent about $300 last minute Christmas shopping," Pasley said. "I should have came on Black Friday."

Alexis James, 35, went to Tanger Outlets on Friday with his daughter, Sarai Gabrielle, to do some last minute Christmas shopping.

"I got paid Thursday, so now I'm here shopping," said James.

James, who recently moved from Banco Santander, Colombia, to Brigantine, said he'll be spending Christmas with his daughter and sister. He said he still has more shopping to do for his sister, but Christmas in America was a little more expensive than what he anticipated.

"In Colombia, I can spend $100 and buy gifts for my whole family," said James. "Now I can only buy a couple of things."

Despite shelling out hard-earned money, shoppers like James still appreciated getting out in person and enjoying the festive stores and streets.

The Walk is decorated for the season, offering a sense of community as visitors get into the holiday spirit, according to Berger.

Tanger Outlets also teamed up with The Elf on the Shelf again this year for a free Scout Elf scavenger hunt.

While all the glitter made the experience merrier, shoppers like Idomon still promised they wouldn't wait so long next year.

Pasley said next year he would start his holiday shopping early to get ahead of his holiday spending.

"Don't fall for the trap," said Idomon. "Start Christmas shopping on the Fourth of July."