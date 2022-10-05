Last chance to register for scholarship golf tournament

Time is running out to participate in the 2022 Atlantic Cape Community College Scramble “FORE” Scholarships Golf Tournament on Oct. 14 at Cape May National Golf Club.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., followed by a scramble format, with a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m.
Player fees are $175 per person or $600 per team of four. Proceeds from this year’s event will support scholarships for students pursuing programs in environmental science, marine biology and biology. For sponsorship, advertising and player registration information, contact Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or kjackson@atlantic.edu.
