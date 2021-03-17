Laser vision correction surgery on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

Jeff Hannon has spent most of his waking hours since he graduated from the third grade wearing contact lenses.

Hannon, 30, breaks out his glasses on rare occasions — at night when he is watching TV at home and if he has to catch an early flight.

Even though Hannon is not a big glasses wearer, he found out, as many other people already knew, that wearing a mask causes them to fog up.

While perhaps to some a minor inconvenience, for Hannon — like many during the pandemic, experts say — it pushed him to consider surgery to permanently correct his vision.

Hannon, an Atlantic City police officer, discovered the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a reduction in crime in the city on the night shift and gave him more free time. His extra time allowed him to research Lasik vision corrective surgery, which he had wanted to have for a long time.

The Mays Landing resident had the surgery done in January.

“I decided to get Lasik during the pandemic only because when I went to Horizon (Eye Care in Margate) the first time, they did a great job social distancing. They made me feel very comfortable,” Hannon said. “My vision has been way better than when I wore glasses or contacts.”

