Large majority favors New Jersey marijuana legalization, according to poll

New Jersey voters intend to approve legalizing marijuana on Election Day by a ratio of 2 to 1, according to a poll released Friday by Fairleigh Dickinson University.

A question on the Nov. 3 ballot asks voters: "Do you approve amending the Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called 'cannabis'?"

Sixty-one percent of likely voters said they would vote or have already voted yes. About 29% said they will or have already voted no.

The measure would allow adults 21 and over to use cannabis recreationally and permit the Garden State to set up a regulated market for the drug. New Jersey already has a medical marijuana program.

If adopted, it's unlikely that marijuana will be available for sale any time soon. State legislators still will have to write regulations to govern the cannabis market, a process that could take up to two years.

Atlantic City man flees car stop, hides in trash can, police say ATLANTIC CITY — A city man wanted for threatening to kill a woman was arrested Thursday afte…

The survey was conducted by live callers on both landlines and cellphones from Sept. 30 through Oct. 5 by Braun Research Inc., which randomly sampled 582 likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6%.