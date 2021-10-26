La'Quetta Small named first Black woman superintendent in Atlantic City history

Five members of the 10-member board have close family members employed by the district: President Shay Steele, Vice President Patricia Bailey, Ruth Byard, Walter Johnson and Albert Herbert.

The meeting was the first one in a long time not to be held via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Board President Shay Steele said the board had been discussing moving back to in-person-only meetings and decided to make the move with this special meeting.

Current Superintendent Barry Caldwell had announced he would retire at the end of the 2020 school year, but the board had no replacement so gave him a 12% raise from $196,000 to $220,000 to stay an additional year.

It embarked on a national search, then voted to suspend it in April over concerns about how it was being done. The board started a new search in June. It resulted in 21 applicants, Steele said.

Steele said Tuesday night that Caldwell's latest contract runs out Oct. 31, which is why quick action to replace him was needed.

The board also appointed Jarrod Barnes, of Venice Park, to fill the two-month unexpired term of Farook Hossain, who had been accused of not living in the district by some members of the board. Hossain resigned earlier this month but his term was up this year and he had not chosen to run again.