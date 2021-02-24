Langford won't run in primary, he and Marsh are years behind on repaying $850,000

ATLANTIC CITY — Former Mayor Lorenzo Langford, who said Wednesday he will not challenge Mayor Marty Small in the Democratic primary in June, is years behind in making court-ordered repayments of an $850,000 lawsuit settlement from the city, city records show.

"I'm not going to run in the primary, but am keeping my options open in the general," he said, declining to discuss what factors made up his mind. "I was pleased with the favorable response I was receiving. There's a lot to consider and I’ll just leave it at that."

Langford and former Councilman William Marsh shared the settlement award, which was reversed by a series of court decisions and the two were ordered to repay it.

Marsh is also behind in his payments, according to city records. The two still owe more than $530,000, according to a state Department of Community Affairs spokesperson.

"The City and State are aware of the repayment issue and are working toward a resolution," DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said recently in response to questions about the repayment schedule.

Ryan said the last record the city has of Langford making a payment is November 2014, and the last record of Marsh making a payment is July 2016.