Langford won't run in primary, he and Marsh are years behind on repaying $850,000
Langford won't run in primary, he and Marsh are years behind on repaying $850,000

ATLANTIC CITY — Former Mayor Lorenzo Langford, who said Wednesday he will not challenge Mayor Marty Small in the Democratic primary in June, is years behind in making court-ordered repayments of an $850,000 lawsuit settlement from the city, city records show.

"I'm not going to run in the primary, but am keeping my options open in the  general," he said, declining to discuss what factors made up his mind. "I was pleased with the favorable response I was receiving. There's a lot to consider and I’ll just leave it at that."

Langford and former Councilman William Marsh shared the settlement award, which was reversed by a series of court decisions and the two were ordered to repay it.

Marsh is also behind in his payments, according to city records. The two still owe more than $530,000, according to a state Department of Community Affairs spokesperson.

"The City and State are aware of the repayment issue and are working toward a resolution," DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said recently in response to questions about the repayment schedule.

Ryan said the last record the city has of Langford making a payment is November 2014, and the last record of Marsh making a payment is July 2016.

The repayment was ordered in 2007 after the state Supreme Court agreed with lower courts that the settlement was improper because it violated New Jersey conflict of interest laws.

In a 1999 lawsuit against the city, Langford and Marsh alleged they had been fired from school district jobs for political reasons, and the settlement was made by Langford allies working for the city while he was mayor in 2002.

"City of Atlantic City records show that Mr. Langford has repaid approximately $144,675, and Mr. Marsh has repaid approximately $170,433. The amount still to be paid stands at approximately $534,890," Ryan said in an email response to questions about the repayment plan.

In an email response to questions, Langford said he plans to begin making payments again later this year.

"Since 2014, my priority has been getting two children through college," Langford wrote. "Furthermore, I feel completely justified in setting my priorities such as I have. After all, it was a legal technicality and political retribution that led to the injustice of having to repay the settlement in the first place."

On Wednesday he declined to comment further on the repayments.

Marsh, who declined to run for re-election in 2019 and attended his last meeting as a councilman in December of that year, has not responded to requests for comment.

According to court documents about the repayment plan, the city was supposed to monitor repayment and make sure it occurred. But it has apparently fallen through the cracks of several city administrations.

Small did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. A spokesman said he was out sick.

Superior Court Judge Valerie Armstrong, in a 2008 decision denying Marsh's request for lowered monthly payments, said both Marsh and Langford had been warned to put the money in trust while an investigation into the settlement's validity was conducted, but they did not.

