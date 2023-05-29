GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Paving work is expected to continue impacting traffic on Jimmie Leeds Road this week, Atlantic County officials said Monday.
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place on Jimmie Leeds between Pitney Road and Route 9 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, weather permitting, officials said in a news release.
Striping will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Drivers should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
