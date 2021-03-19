Lane shifts ahead on Westcoat Road in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County has issued a traffic advisory for Monday through Wednesday on Westcoat Road.
A lane shift will be in effect for county drainage work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on Westcoat near Delilah Road, weather permitting.
A single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Westcoat between Delilah and the Garden State Parkway, weather permitting.
Minor delays may be encountered. Motorists are advised to allow for additional travel time or seek an alternate route.
— Vincent Jackson
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Vincent Jackson
Staff Writer
Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.