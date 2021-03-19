 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lane shifts ahead on Westcoat Road in Egg Harbor Township
0 comments

Lane shifts ahead on Westcoat Road in Egg Harbor Township

{{featured_button_text}}
road work

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County has issued a traffic advisory for Monday through Wednesday on Westcoat Road.

A lane shift will be in effect for county drainage work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on Westcoat near Delilah Road, weather permitting.

A single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Westcoat between Delilah and the Garden State Parkway, weather permitting.

Minor delays may be encountered. Motorists are advised to allow for additional travel time or seek an alternate route.

— Vincent Jackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News