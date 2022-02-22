 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lane shift starts Wednesday for work on Egg Harbor Township road

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Beginning Wednesday and continuing for one week, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Spruce Avenue between Mill Road and Main Avenue at the Fenton Mill/Mill Branch stream bend from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, for guide rail replacement work.

Traffic directors will be on site to assist, Atlantic County officials said in a news release. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

