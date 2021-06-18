Lane restriction planned for Bayshore Road in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — There will be a lane restriction Tuesday and Wednesday night along Bayshore Road between Town Bank Road and Sandman Boulevard, Cape May County officials said Friday.
Crews will be doing emergency paving restoration from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days, the county said in a news release. During those hours, southbound traffic will be detoured at Town Bank Road. Northbound traffic will be maintained.
Residents will have access to their homes during the operation. All businesses will remain open, but motorists are urged not to park on the paved shoulder so as not to interfere with construction.
The county, in conjunction with the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority, will be resurfacing the travel lanes of this section of road to restore recent utility openings and address road fatigue, the county said. Bayshore Road will be milled and paved. The project is intended to provide for a more stable riding surface until a planned major reconstruction of the road is undertaken.
— John Russo
