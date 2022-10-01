Lane of Route 30 to close to allow for work on bridge into Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Route 30 eastbound will be partially closed next week to allow for work on the Absecon Boulevard bridge, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.

From 9 a.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Thursday, contractor PKF Mark III Inc. is scheduled to close the right lane of Route 30 eastbound just past the traffic signal across from Clayton's Self Storage to install roadway lighting poles. At least one lane will be maintained, the DOT said in a news release.

The work is part of a $19.6 million project that will rehabilitate the bridge to improve its safety and reliability, the DOT said. Structural repairs will be made to the movable bascule span, or drawbridge. Mechanical equipment and electrical components will be upgraded to meet current standards and improve performance while adding redundancy.

The project includes extending the sidewalk across the Venice Lagoon to Grammercy Avenue, as well as improvements to barrier and warning gates, railings and drainage, the DOT said. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

Construction is being done in stages to minimize disruption to vehicular and marine traffic. Work will be suspended during the summer, with all three lanes of traffic open in each direction, the DOT said.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists can check 511nj.org for real-time travel information.