 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lane of Route 30 to close to allow for work on bridge into Atlantic City

  • 0
Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

DEVCO President Chris Paladino says Phase 3 of the Stockton Development Project is underway. Phase 2, which is building a new residence hall at the university’s Atlantic City campus, is nearing completion, he said. Phase 2’s residence hall is expected to be open for student housing by 2023.

ATLANTIC CITY — Route 30 eastbound will be partially closed next week to allow for work on the Absecon Boulevard bridge, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.

From 9 a.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Thursday, contractor PKF Mark III Inc. is scheduled to close the right lane of Route 30 eastbound just past the traffic signal across from Clayton's Self Storage to install roadway lighting poles. At least one lane will be maintained, the DOT said in a news release.

The work is part of a $19.6 million project that will rehabilitate the bridge to improve its safety and reliability, the DOT said. Structural repairs will be made to the movable bascule span, or drawbridge. Mechanical equipment and electrical components will be upgraded to meet current standards and improve performance while adding redundancy.

The project includes extending the sidewalk across the Venice Lagoon to Grammercy Avenue, as well as improvements to barrier and warning gates, railings and drainage, the DOT said. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

People are also reading…

Construction is being done in stages to minimize disruption to vehicular and marine traffic. Work will be suspended during the summer, with all three lanes of traffic open in each direction, the DOT said.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists can check 511nj.org for real-time travel information.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News