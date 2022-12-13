 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lane closures, traffic shift Wednesday on Somers Point-Longport bridge

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Lane closures and traffic shifts are scheduled for Wednesday on the Route 152 bridge connecting Longport and Somers Point, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the bridge over Broad Thorofare is scheduled to undergo painting. The project is part of a $27.3 million, federally funded painting contract to boost the service life of the state's bridges, the DOT said in a news release.

Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the westbound lane, while westbound traffic will be shifted to the shoulder.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m., but the exact time could change due to weather.

For more information, visit 511nj.org.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

