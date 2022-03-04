Lane closures set for Saturday in Ship Bottom

SHIP BOTTOM — Lane closures and traffic shifts are scheduled on Eighth and Ninth streets beginning 7 a.m. Saturday, the state Department of Transportation said.

The lanes will be closed for restriping. Once completed, Eighth Street (Route 72 westbound) will be shifted to the right to allow for work on the left side of the street. The left lane on Ninth Street (Route 72 eastbound) will also be closed, the DOT said Friday in a news release.

The closures and traffic shifts are necessary for drainage work, traffic signal improvements, and installation of conduit and fiber optic cables, the DOT said. The traffic configuration is expected to stay in place through the summer.

The construction is part of the Route 72/Manahawkin Bay Bridge project, which is intended to improve safety and minimize congestion in Stafford Township at the Marsha Drive/Route 72 intersection and in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.

The work includes the widening of Marsha Drive in Stafford to provide double left turn lanes onto Route 72 and the addition of a third lane on Route 72 in both directions near the intersection.

Additionally, Route 72 and three cross streets in Ship Bottom will be widened. Five traffic signals will be reconstructed, and a new traffic signal will be installed at Eighth Street and Long Beach Boulevard.

A new storm drainage system will also be installed in an effort to reduce flooding along Route 72 and the intersections, the DOT said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

