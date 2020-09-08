HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced a series of lane closures on the Black Horse Pike as a road improvement project advances.
From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, the left lanes in both directions of the pike between Unadachtigo Road, leading to Atlantic Cape Community College, and Cologne Avenue are scheduled to close, the DOT said in a news release. Traffic will be shifted to the right lane and shoulder in both directions overnight to maintain two lanes of traffic.
The $11.4 million federal project includes pavement preservation, the installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps and an increase in the height of the median. It is scheduled to be completed in winter 2021.
'This is just the beginning': Hundreds gather for Hamilton Township protest
061420_nws_hamilton
Darrell Edmonds, left, and Shani Timmons, 20, both spoke during the protest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061420_nws_hamilton
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. (l-r) Shanira Timmons, 19, Brielle Smith, 19, and Aja Saint-Surin, 16, all of Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
Marchers, accompanied by police, proceed down Main Street on Saturday during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hamilton Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Nick Signorello, 22, of Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Linda Terruso of Brigantine.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. (l-r) Shani Timmons and Jalen Turney, 18, both of Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Linda Terruso of Brigantine.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Darrell Edmonds addresses the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. (l-r) Denise Simon and Vanessa Simon, 21, both of Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Jana White, right, 20, of Mays Landing, addresses the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest last week in Hamilton Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Tiffany White of Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Shani Timmons, 20, from Mays Landing, addresses the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
