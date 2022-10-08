Lane closures on Route 30 for bridge work to start Monday

Route 30 in Atlantic City will experience lane closures in both directions next week to allow for work on the Absecon Boulevard bridge, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Friday.

The first set of closures will be from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Lanes on Route 30 will be closed between the traffic signal across from Clayton's Self Storage and Grammercy Avenue, the NJDOT said in a news release. The closures are needed to remove the median barrier and install construction barriers to create a center work zone. One lane of travel will be maintained.

Starting Wednesday, the left lane in both directions will be closed as the project moves to Stage 2, which will repair the center of the bridge. At least two lanes will be maintained. This traffic configuration is expected to be in place until mid-May.

The work is part of a $19.6 million project that will rehabilitate the bridge and improve its safety, the NJDOT said. Structural repairs will be made to the movable bascule span, or the part of the bridge that raises and lowers to allow boats through. Mechanical equipment and electrical components will be upgraded.

The project also includes extending the sidewalk across the Venice Lagoon to Grammercy Avenue, as well as improving the barrier, warning gates, railings and drainage, the NJDOT said.

Work on the bridge will be suspended during the summer, the NJDOT said, with all three lanes of traffic open in each direction. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Further, a series of detours and closures are in effect throughout Atlantic County, county officials said Friday.

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Hamilton Township.

The following traffic advisories are in effect for Egg Harbor Township:

Mill Road: Until further notice, the eastbound lane, between Fire and Old Zion roads, will be closed to traffic with a detour in place 24 hour a day.

Steelmanville Road: On Monday, a full detour will be in place between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zion Road: On Monday and Wednesday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Tuesday, a full detour will be in place from 2 to 10 p.m.

Ocean Heights Avenue: Monday through Friday (except Wednesday), a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Wednesday, a full detour will be in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.