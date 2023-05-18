SHIP BOTTOM — Route 72 eastbound/Ninth Street will continue to experience extended lane closures through Friday afternoon as the Manahawkin Bay Bridges project advances, the state Department of Transportation said.

By 3:30 p.m., two lanes on Route 72 eastbound/Ninth Street are scheduled to be open, with all three lanes expected to be restored by Monday. Two lanes have been closed with one lane open since May 15, with crews working around the clock to complete concrete and drainage work and to repave the road, the DOT said Thursday in a news release.

In addition, the borough closed Shore Avenue on Thursday for paving, the DOT said.

Motorists should expect heavy congestion and delays Friday and are advised to use caution and slow down through the work zone.

Work on the $312 million Route 72 project began in 2013. This final phase is designed to improve safety and reduce congestion in Stafford Township at the Marsha Drive/Route 72 intersection and in Ship Bottom. In Stafford, Marsha Drive will be widened to provide double left turn lanes onto Route 72, and a third lane will be added on Route 72 in both directions near the intersection, the DOT said.

In Ship Bottom, about 3,000 feet of Route 72 and three crossroads (Barnegat Avenue, Central Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard) will be widened. Two-way traffic will be restored along Central Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard. Five traffic signals will be reconstructed, and a new traffic signal will be installed at Eighth Street and Long Beach Boulevard, the DOT said. In addition, a new storm drainage system and new outfalls will be installed in an effort to reduce frequent flooding along Route 72 and these intersections.