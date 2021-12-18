Lane closures across multiple Egg Harbor Township roads planned next week

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Drivers on township roads will face multiple traffic advisories Monday and Tuesday, Atlantic County said Friday.
The westbound lane on Zion Road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, weather permitting. An eastbound alternating traffic pattern will be in place, the county said in a news release.
Similarly, southbound lanes on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, will also be closed with an alternating northbound traffic pattern between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Ocean Heights Avenue's eastbound lanes, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, will also be closed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. An alternating traffic pattern will be in place westbound.
For more traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.
