Lane closure Wednesday on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A small moving lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ocean Heights Avenue between Mill Road and Leap Street, weather permitting, for county milling and paving work, Atlantic County said Tuesday.
Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, the county said in a news release.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Vincent Jackson
Lakes Creek Wetlands Mitigation Bank in EHT
Tuesday August 9 2016 The Lakes Creek Wetlands Mitigation Bank in EHT is the only wetlands mitigation bank run by a government entity in the tri-state area. The man-made tidal and freshwater/brackish wetlands, is used to offset wetlands disturbance by county road and bridge projects. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.