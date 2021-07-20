 Skip to main content
Lane closure Wednesday on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township
Lane closure Wednesday on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township

Road Work

A small moving lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A small moving lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ocean Heights Avenue between Mill Road and Leap Street, weather permitting, for county milling and paving work, Atlantic County said Tuesday.

Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, the county said in a news release.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

— Vincent Jackson

