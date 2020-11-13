Lane closings announced for White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City

EGG HARBOR CITY — Lane closings are expected next week on the White Horse Pike to accommodate roadwork, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, contractor South State Inc. is scheduled to close both eastbound lanes on the pike between Garden Alley and Antwerp Avenue, the DOT said in a news release. Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the westbound side of the road, with at least one lane of traffic maintained in each direction at all times. These closures will allow the contractor to complete drainage and utility work. The traffic pattern will remain in place for several months.

In addition, one eastbound lane of the pike is scheduled to be closed between Antwerp and Bremen avenues to allow the contractor to complete curb and sidewalk repairs, the DOT said. One lane of eastbound traffic will be maintained, and both westbound lanes will remain open.

As the project progresses, overnight construction may be required between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.