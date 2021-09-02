Landmark church demolished in Ventnor to make way proposed single family home development

VENTNOR — Little remains of a century-old church at 7117 Ventnor Ave., as a demolition team tears through the landmark building to make way for single-family homes.

Once a center for the community, the former Trinity United Methodist Church has been closed for some time.

The phone number for the church is disconnected and the web page no longer functions.

"Unfortunately, they had to close their doors for financial reasons," said Heather Mistretta, the editorial manager with United Methodists of Greater New Jersey. She said the building was sold to a developer at the beginning of the summer.

According to Lance Landgraf Jr., a city commissioner who also serves on the city’s Planning Board, a developer discussed a proposal to building several single-family houses on the site earlier this year. He expects a more detailed plan to be presented to the board this fall.

An attorney representing the developer could not be contacted for comment.