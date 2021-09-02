Landmark church demolished in Ventnor to make way for single family home development

VENTNOR — Little remains of a century-old church at 7117 Ventnor Ave., as a demolition team tears through the landmark building to make way for single-family homes.
Once a center for the community, the former Trinity United Methodist Church has been closed for some time.
The phone number for the church is disconnected and the web page no longer functions.
"Unfortunately, they had to close their doors for financial reasons," said Heather Mistretta, the editorial manager with United Methodists of Greater New Jersey. She said the building was sold to a developer at the beginning of the summer.
According to Lance Landgraf Jr., a city commissioner who also serves on the city’s Planning Board, a developer discussed a proposal to building several single-family houses on the site earlier this year. He expects a more detailed plan to be presented to the board this fall.
An attorney representing the developer could not be contacted for comment.
The preliminary meeting with a Planning Board subcommittee focused on which direction the new houses would face, if ultimately approved. If the houses fronted on Ventnor Avenue, he said, they would not require any variances. But the subcommittee would rather they face the side streets of Melbourne Avenue and Baltimore Avenue, Landgraf said, to better fit with the existing neighborhood and to reduce the traffic impact instead of having cars pulling out on Ventnor Avenue.
A small office building in the same style of the church has already been demolished, while most of the church building was also down on Monday.
Before the demolition began, some doors were boarded up and the shrubs around the building appeared overgrown.
A cornerstone on the building indicates it was first erected in 1897, with additional work in 1901 and 1909.
The church was well known as the home of Jazz Vespers, a Sunday afternoon tradition until Rev. Clancy Wilson retired. Wilson died in 2017.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
