Landisville Volunteer Fire Company seeks public support for reopening

BUENA — The Landisville Volunteer Fire Co. will be 100 years old next year, if it survives an attempt by the borough to close it down over recent violations of state rules.

Leaders of the suspended company held a meeting Monday night to ask members of the community for help in getting it reopened, saying the more than two dozen violations of state rules found in October and December inspections have been addressed.

About 40 people showed up to talk with firefighters about the company and ask questions of its chief and other officers.

"We got it straightened out ... but the state has not signed off on it yet," said Chief Ken Barbagli. "We believe they are getting feedback from the mayor and council (to keep the violations open)."

Barbagli, who has only been chief a few months, suggested the real motive may be gaining control of the fire company's building just off Route 40.

The borough suspended the company in December and the suspension will last at least through June. Earlier this month council also voted 4-1-1 to apply to the state Local Finance Board to dissolve the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company and Fire District 1 and to expand Fire District 2 to cover the area through the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company.