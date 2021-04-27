Landisville Volunteer Fire Company seeks public support for reopening

BUENA — The Landisville Volunteer Fire Co. will be 100 years old next year, if it survives an attempt by the borough to close it down over recent violations of state rules.
Leaders of the suspended company held a meeting Monday night to ask members of the community for help in getting it reopened, saying the more than two dozen violations of state rules found in October and December inspections have been addressed.
About 40 people showed up to talk with firefighters about the company and ask questions of its chief and other officers.
"We got it straightened out ... but the state has not signed off on it yet," said Chief Ken Barbagli. "We believe they are getting feedback from the mayor and council (to keep the violations open)."
Barbagli, who has only been chief a few months, suggested the real motive may be gaining control of the fire company's building just off Route 40.
The borough suspended the company in December and the suspension will last at least through June. Earlier this month council also voted 4-1-1 to apply to the state Local Finance Board to dissolve the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company and Fire District 1 and to expand Fire District 2 to cover the area through the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company.
"I would hate to see it shut down," said Mary Ann DeFeo, a lifelong Buena resident who said her late father was a member of the company many years ago. "They are responsible for this whole neighborhood."
She said she has signed a petition to reopen the company, and will do what she can to help.
"They got 56 free years out of me," said former Chief Rick Coaraluzzo, who runs an auto repair garage in town. "I've got too many years in here to be thrown out."
He said he was chief for 35 years, and over the decades the company has donated to causes in town, sponsored Little League teams, and served the community.
But now the company is spending money to hire a lawyer to protect itself, he said, and the borough is spending money on lawyers to fight the company.
Brian G. Rowan, an 11-year member of the Landisville company, has said he reported violations out of a concern for the health of firefighters. He has resigned from the company.
Rowan told the Borough Council in October that he contacted the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, Division of Consumer Affairs and Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health about deficiencies and compliance issues within the fire company.
These grievances included a lack of mandated policy for incidents involving workplace accidents, bloodborne pathogens and Hazmat incidents. There was no labeling of any chemicals kept in the building, which must have a safety data sheet. Some gear issued to active members was out of date per National Fire Protection Association standards, Rowan said.
During the course of inspections in October and early December the Landisville company was found to have more than two dozen violations.
On Feb. 22, the fire company received a letter from the state Department of Health stating that 13 of the 19 violations were abated, the council said.
Six violations were considered “not completed — employer out of business” because Landisville’s fire suppression operations had been suspended by council.
All firefighting duties in Buena are being handled by the Minotola Fire Company.
The borough provides the fire company with its liability insurance through the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund, and borough officials felt they had to err on the side of caution, Councilman Joseph A. D’Alessandro III has said.
Landisville is the second western Atlantic County fire company to be shut down in the past year. The Hamilton Township Committee voted in November to terminate a lease agreement with the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company, effective Dec. 31. Mizpah fire Chief Jay Davenport II and firefighter Craig Paxton were charged in October with official misconduct, conspiracy and theft.
