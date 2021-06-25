 Skip to main content
Landisville fire company has fixed violations, state says
Landisville fire company has fixed violations, state says

Landisville Fire Chief

Landisville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Ken Barbagli talks to residents at a recent meeting. Barbagli asked for help keeping Borough Council from dissolving the company over violations of state rules he says have been fixed.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

BUENA — A reinspection June 11 has determined the Landisville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company has fixed all outstanding violations, according to a letter from the state Department of Health.

Earlier inspections had identified 13 violations of safety and health standards, according to the letter.

The state said the case against the company is now considered closed.

"Please be advised that the violations identified in the inspection noted above were abated," read the June 16 letter from Glenn Pulliam, program manager for the state Environmental and Occupational Health Assessment Program. "Based on this information the case will be considered closed."

The borough suspended Landisville's operations in December and later moved to permanently disband the 99-year-old company, citing the violations.

Mayor David Zappariello did not respond to an email Friday afternoon asking whether the borough will end its attempt to dissolve the company now that the violations are fixed.

At a special meeting June 10, the Borough Council voted unanimously to extend the suspension of the company for another 45 days, despite knowing a state inspection the next day might clear the last of the company’s safety violations.

Fire calls in Landisville are currently being covered by the other borough volunteer fire company, Minotola.

In April, the council voted 4-1-1 to apply to the state Local Finance Board to dissolve the Landisville company and Fire District 1 and to expand Fire District 2 and Minotola to cover the area.

The Landisville company will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, if it survives.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

