Land development in Absecon continues; city liquor store wants move to old ballfields

ABSECON — Two new strip malls, one of which is under construction off New Road south of Holy Spirit High School, will help add to the city's business offerings.

The project on New Road, is taking the spot of a recently demolished strip mall and replacing it with a new one.

The other, Phase 2 of the city's old ballfield redevelopment plan, includes a new White Horse Liquors, which is currently off Route 30 and an office building said, City Planning Board Secretary Tina Lawler said.

The strip mall on New Road will house multiple businesses, including a pizzeria, Lawler said.

At the old ballpark site, White Horse Wine & Spirits is looking to open a new storefront, owning the building to give it more control of its business, owner Adam Sternberger said.

The business has been at its current location, off the White Horse Pike, down the road from the empty field, for about 12 years.

The new liquor store would also feature a sitting area with a possible café, Sternberger said.

Firestone has already opened at the former ball park site.

A Royal Farms is expected to be built on land the city's former firehouse occupied. While the old firehouse has been demolished and the space remains empty and gated, the city believes construction should begin soon, Lawler said.

The open area off the White Horse Pike was formerly home to the city's football and baseball fields. In the early 2000s, the city moved the fields to a new complex off Pitney Road, which includes a bike path between the road and Morton Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

