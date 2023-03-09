VENTNOR — Former Deputy Mayor Lance Landgraf was officially appointed the city's new mayor during Monday's commissioners meeting.

The appointment comes after former Mayor Beth Holtzman resigned Feb. 7. An ongoing divorce and increased rental prices on the island led Holtzman to decide to sell her Ventnor Heights home and move offshore.

Landgraf was appointed acting mayor Feb. 23 when Ventnor's newest commissioner, Maria Mento, took the vacant seat on the governing body. His swearing-in ceremony was delayed because he was sick at the time.

"It's great honor to be the highest elected official in your town," said Landgraf. "It's a position that you know, as an elected official, you want to move towards."

State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, swore in Landgraf to his new post.

"I will use those relationships that I've created over the years to be able to, you know, get better services for Ventnor, to solve problems for our residents, and to do what I can to make our community better and a better environment for our residents," Landgraf said.

Landgraf said his most difficult task will be managing the city's budget.

The cost of employee health care has increased by nearly 25%, city officials said.

"The price of everything that you purchase nowadays is more expensive," Landgraf said. "So we've got a hard budget to look at over the next month to make sure that it's not too much of an imposition on our residents. It's going to be a difficult budget period. It really is the hardest one I think we've come across as we've been in office."

Landgraf is up for reelection in May 2024.

Mento will run in November's election to fill out the remainder of Holtzman's unexpired term.