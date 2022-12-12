Lakewood man sentenced to 15 years for abuse of child

Norman Medina, 45 of Lakewood, was sentenced on Dec. 6 to 15 years in state prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The sentence comes after Medina pleaded guilty on July 14 in Ocean County Superior Court, according to a press release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The child was sexually assaulted in Medina’s Lakewood home multiple times over seven years when she was between 5 and 12 years old. Medina ultimate admitted to investigators that he had deliberately touched the child.

Medina is not eligible for parole over the course of his sentence pursuant to the state’s Jessica Lunsford Act, which creates stricter sentencing requirements for the sexual assault of children younger than 13.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office in investigating the case, joining with the Lakewood Police Department and New Jersey State Police.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko and Assistant Prosecutor Julia Miller, both from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, represented the state in the case. Their selection was made "(due) to a conflict within the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office."

The child spoke at the sentencing hearing, according to an Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office news release. Halayko said the courage the child in this case has shown could help other victims of sexual abuse.

“(The child) was extremely brave in coming forward and facing her abuser today at sentencing,” Halayko said in the news release. “This child spoke not only for herself but for all victims of sexual abuse giving courage to those who might not feel they are ready to come forward to speak out against their abusers.”