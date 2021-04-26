Lakes Bay housing development moving forward in Pleasantville

"A redevelopment plan was written. It's been amended three times over the years," Ginnetti said.

He said the city called for developers to submit their ideas for the site in 2016, and Scarborough's Spyglass was designated as the developer through a competitive process.

Last September, the city gave the project site plan approval, and it is about halfway through the process to get its state Coastal Area Facilities Review Act permit, Ginnetti said.

The city is using a $1.6 million Green Acres grant to renovate the marina and park, as well as a required city match of $633,000, he said. But the resolution is needed in order for the project to move forward and for the city to be able to oversee it.

"When we entered the development agreement in 2018, it included that Scarborough Properties or its entity also develop Joker's Field (the football field) and do the marina," Ginnetti said. "The redevelopment agreement was amended again in 2019 when the developer purchased the property."

He said the resolution would be before the council again at its next meeting.