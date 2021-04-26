Lakes Bay housing development moving forward in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — Construction on a 180-unit market-rate rental housing development overlooking the bay at the former Pleasantville High School site may start at the end of the year, a planner told City Council at a special meeting Monday.
The meeting was to better inform new council members about the projects, said Mayor Judy Ward.
Consultant Richard Ginnetti said Spyglass LLC Lakes Bay plans to develop a $50 million to $60 million development including housing and restaurants on the old high school site on S. Franklin Boulevard. The site must be raised five to six feet to meet elevation requirements for a flood zone.
The company will also dredge the city-owned marina abutting the property and redevelop a former football field into a park, both of which will remain owned by the city, said Business Administrator Linda Peyton. But first, council must pass a resolution awarding the company the job.
At the last council meeting, members voted to table the resolution, which would have paid Spyglass $198,500 for the park and marina. Some asked why it didn't go out to bid, Peyton said.
Ginnetti explained that the bid process was completed several years ago.
The city has been working on getting the site developed since the high school moved to its new location in 2001, and many earlier plans were scrapped when the Great Recession hit in 2008, he said.
"A redevelopment plan was written. It's been amended three times over the years," Ginnetti said.
He said the city called for developers to submit their ideas for the site in 2016, and Scarborough's Spyglass was designated as the developer through a competitive process.
Last September, the city gave the project site plan approval, and it is about halfway through the process to get its state Coastal Area Facilities Review Act permit, Ginnetti said.
The city is using a $1.6 million Green Acres grant to renovate the marina and park, as well as a required city match of $633,000, he said. But the resolution is needed in order for the project to move forward and for the city to be able to oversee it.
"When we entered the development agreement in 2018, it included that Scarborough Properties or its entity also develop Joker's Field (the football field) and do the marina," Ginnetti said. "The redevelopment agreement was amended again in 2019 when the developer purchased the property."
He said the resolution would be before the council again at its next meeting.
Council also heard proposed plans to build a bulk waste disposal transfer station at 11 Devins Lane at the corner of Washington Avenue, on a property formerly owned by The Press of Atlantic City. The property is being renovated as a cannabis growing facility and the transfer station would also be built on the 10-acre site.
An application, signed by property owner James DiNatale, for the facility was sent to the Atlantic County Solid Waste Advisory Council on April 6.
Councilman Lawrence “Tony” Davenport said after the meeting he had concerns about the potential impact on Pleasantville residents' quality of life, and wants more information about possible negative impacts.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
