Lakes Bay dredging project done ahead of schedule, NJDOT says
The $3.7 million Lakes Bay Channel Complex project outside Atlantic City was completed ahead of schedule and has restored safe navigation to Lakes Bay, the Lakes Bay Spur, Tunis Basin and Risleys Channel.

 New Jersey Department of Transportation, provided

Around-the-clock dredging of four navigation channels in Atlantic County has ended ahead of schedule, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Friday.

The $3.7 million Lakes Bay Channel Complex project outside Atlantic City was completed last month and has restored safe navigation to Lakes Bay, the Lakes Bay Spur, Tunis Basin and Risley Channel, the DOT said in a news release.

Operations began in September, with work taking place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, weather permitting.

H&L Contracting removed more than 109,000 cubic yards of sediment from the complex. Many of these channels had been shoaled in since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, limiting commercial, sailboat and general recreational traffic in the area, the DOT said. Boaters can expect to navigate water at least 6 feet deep during the 2022 boating season.

The DOT has orchestrated several dredging projects since the summer, including one in Absecon Bay that's projected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

Another on Nantuxent Creek in Cumberland County began last month and is scheduled to last through November.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

