Lakes Bay Channel dredging project done ahead of schedule

Around-the-clock dredging of four navigation channels in Atlantic County has ended ahead of schedule, the New Jersey Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The $3.7 million Lakes Bay Channel Complex project outside of Atlantic City to the southwest was completed ahead of schedule and has restored safe navigation to Lakes Bay, the Lakes Bay Spur, Tunis Basin and Risley's Channels.

+3 DOT undertaking long overdue project in Absecon Bay Absecon Bay is getting its first makeover in about 20 years.

This project had been one of the Office of Maritime Resources' most successful projects this season, the NJDOT said in a news release.

Operations began in September with working taking 24 hours a day and seven days a week, weather permitting. The project was completed ahead of schedule last month.

H&L Contracting removed more than 109,000 cubic yards of sediments from the complex. Many of these channels had been shoaled in since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, limiting commercial, sailboat and general recreational traffic in the area. Boaters can now enjoy a depth of at least 6 feet of water, the NJDOT said, and these channels are now considered to be in a state of good repair for the 2022 boating season.

Dredging underway on Nantuxent Creek Dredging work has begun on Nantuxent Creek in Cumberland County, the state Department of Tra…

The NJDOT has orchestrated several dredging projects since the summer, including one in Absecon Bay that's projected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

Another on Nantuxent Creek in Cumberland County began last month and is scheduled to last through this month.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.