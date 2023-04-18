HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Improvements to the Lake Lenape Dam are expected to be completed by the summer of 2025, township officials said last week.

Township Administrator Brett Noll, who shepherded the dam project during his time as public works director, delivered the presentation during an April 3 Township Committee meeting. While stressing the dam’s functions were still within an acceptable safety range, Noll said the age of the current structures required their replacement.

“It’s way out of its useful life,” Noll said. “We’re on borrowed time at the Lenape dam.”

Noll added that the recent availability of federal funds was an impetus for completing the project.

“The cost of the project is just going up if we wait any longer,” Noll said Tuesday.

Hamilton Township and Atlantic County are evenly dividing the bill for the project, with each paying about $7.3 million. A $4.6 million federal grant to be split evenly will bring the cost for the township and county down to $5 million each. The federal money was only recently made available via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021.

The Lake Lenape Powerhouse & Spillway rehabilitation, as the project is formally known, is meant in part to increase the surface area of the dam with a “labyrinth design,” a jagged, spiked layout in contrast to the present straight spillway.

The new design is projected to increase the amount of water that passes over the dam spillway during storms by 20% without increasing its linear footage.

Through this design, the historic water level of Lake Lenape of up to 6 inches over the spillway will be maintained. Water will also continually pass over the spillway, something that is considered an aesthetic improvement over the current spillway, which has dry spells. The dam is to be made more self-sufficient with the new spillway, requiring no manual spillway operation by the township. A pair of coffer dams will be built before the demolition of the existing spillway and the beginning of the spillway-construction phase of the project to allow for dry working conditions.

The project is coupled with repairs to the powerhouse. The renovations, which will be done in the first phase of the project, will allow for the township to proceed with the new spillway development without interrupting current water control. Prefabricated metal hydraulic gates will replace what the township described as the dilapidated wooden sluice gates. The new gates are to be automated, removing the need to manually open the gates and allowing for additional water release during heavy storms.

The powerhouse phase of the project is expected to begin in midsummer and the spillway in the late summer or fall. Construction is to last 1½ to 2 years. The new dam would be designed to last for at least 100 years.

“As I said before, the permits require us to keep the pool at normal pool elevation, which means that people can still fish on the lake, the boaters can still row, the Cove can still open up in the summer,” Noll said. “Nothing’s really going to change on the lake side of the project.”

Noll said township archives indicate the Lake Lenape Dam was originally built circa 1860 and the powerhouse was built circa 1920. The floodgates of the dam were redone in the 1970s.

In 2022, the township and county hosted talks devising plans for a dam renovation, and reviewing those plans with a multitude of state regulatory agencies.

The spillway phase of the project is expected to cost about $13.6 million, accounting for inspection costs and a 20% change order. The powerhouse repairs, accounting for another 20% change order, are expected to cost another $1 million, bringing total costs for the dam project to $14.6 million.

It currently costs the Public Works Department $8,000 annually to operate the dam, including between $1,000 and $2,000 in material costs, $3,000 in staffing costs to operate the floodgates and $4,160 in staffing costs to supervise and monitor the operations of the dam.

Noll said the site can be hazardous for public works employees at the dam, especially during intense storms. He said Tuesday the renovations would stabilize the level of the lake, so the flood gates would not have to open during routine storms, something that requires public works employees to be called on site at odd hours. Not having to open the flood gates for each storm would also shore up flood protections and help reduce liability for the township.

“My main concern, our main concern isn’t so much the costs, it’s the safety,” Noll said. “It’s very outdated; there’s not much safety-wise in place at the dam to protect our people.”

Township officials expect to issue new debt to finance the entirety of the project with a $5 million bond to be paid off over 20 years.

Township Committeewoman Judy Link asked about the project’s impact on those living downstream, given it would allow for more water over the dam. Noll said there would be no significant downstream impact, according to a model that accounted for events up to a once-in-a-100-year storm.

“Nothing is going to change downstream,” Noll said Tuesday.

The township awarded a contract March 7 to South State Construction of Marlton, Burlington County, for the spillway phase of the project. Over the summer, the township contracted R.E. Pierson Construction of Pilesgrove Township, Salem County, for the powerhouse rehabilitation. Atlantic County and the township jointly brought on WSP Engineering to serve as design consultant for the project. Noll added he and the offices of the township engineer and Public Works Department will provide regular oversight of the project.

There have been problems with renovations of the Lenape dam in the past. Hamilton Township and Atlantic County sued a contractor in the 2000s for what they argued was subpar work. Noll said Tuesday the litigation was over a failed coffer dam project related to floodgate repairs. Officials had previously vowed to scrutinize any future bids for work on the dam to avert a similar situation.

Noll attracted attention for his oversight of the dam when he joined the township Public Works Department and has previously recalled growing up on Lake Lenape.

“I’ve been trying to get this dam redone since 2005 when I started (at public works),” Noll said Tuesday.

