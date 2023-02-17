CAPE MAY — Cape May County will begin roadwork Tuesday on Lafayette Street.

Improvements will include the resurfacing of the road from just west of Perry Street to Sydney Avenue; the installation of new concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks; drainage improvements; and upgrades to the existing traffic signals at Madison and Ocean avenues, the county said in a news release.

Additionally, a right turn lane will be constructed adjacent to the southbound lane approaching St. John’s Street, a drop-off area will be constructed in front of Cape May City Elementary School, and more defined travel lanes will be created at the Broad Street intersection, the county said.

The project will be constructed in two phases, with the first phase starting Tuesday with an anticipated completion date of May 25, the county said. This phase of work will begin west of Perry Street and end at Ocean Street. The second phase of work will begin in September with a May 18, 2024, completion date.

Millions in DRBA investments set for Cape May ferry and airport LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Delaware River and Bay Authority has outlined plans for more than $200 …

Starting Tuesday, a portion of Lafayette Street between Jackson Street and Madison Avenue will be closed to through traffic. Southbound through traffic will continue south from the Lafayette Street bridge and then will be detoured onto Madison Avenue. Traffic will then continue southeast along Madison Avenue to Beach Avenue, where it can continue heading west to Broadway Avenue.

Northbound Lafayette Street traffic approaching Jackson Street will be detoured southeast onto Jackson Street, then to Beach Avenue. Traffic will then continue east along Beach Avenue to Madison Avenue, where it will turn and continue heading northwest along Madison Avenue to Lafayette Street.

Local residents will have access to their homes, and business access will be maintained, the county said. The detour is anticipated to remain in place at night and on weekends.

Local traffic entering the work zones should proceed slowly as the roadway surface will be uneven and narrowed due to the construction, the county said.