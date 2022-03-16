Lack of state funds to delay dredging off Brigantine's Cove Beach

BRIGANTINE — A lack of funding will delay needed dredging of St. George's Thorofare until 2023, but the good news is the Cove beach won't be closed this summer, Mayor Vince Sera said this week.

Sera, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, had a follow-up phone conference Tuesday with the state Department of Transportation, which informed the group that funds won't be available soon enough to fulfill the request this year.

Sera said the group met with Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, who said the department would prioritize the dredging project next year.

The lawmakers met with NJDOT officials last month requesting funding for the project, and to press the department to fund it as soon as this year.

The project's cost won't be known until NJDOT provides a price tag, Sera has said.

Despite the project being delayed a year, Van Drew's office still believes it's a win for the city and tourism in South Jersey.

"We knew securing the money from NJDOT was going to be difficult, but we were able to ensure that it is top priority for 2023," Ashley Brown, a spokesperson for Van Drew, said Wednesday. "Securing the funding for this dredging could have taken years, but it will actually be completed by July 4, 2023, and NJDOT will be paying for its completion."

Sera previously said the entire beach would have to be closed for a summer to accommodate dredging crews and their equipment, likely disappointing thousands who enjoy the beach each year.

But beachgoers now should be able to enjoy the Cove for a portion of next summer because the work should be completed before July 4 weekend 2023.

"She (Gutierrez-Scaccetti) understands how dependent (we are) on that revenue that comes in, and we thought that was really huge of them to do that," Sera said after City Council's meeting Wednesday.

St. George's Thorofare, which leads into the Absecon Inlet, has heavy sediment buildup caused by failed dredging work a few years ago and could restrict boat travel. Sera said NJDOT previously offered to place channel markers in the thorofare to steer boaters away from high ground.

The sentiment buildup creates somewhat of a sandbar — meaning the water is shallow enough that beachgoers get so far out into the channel they end up too near boats traveling through the thorofare. Swimmers then risk dangerous encounters with boats passing by.

Sera said officials will begin mulling ideas to protect the public, including a social media campaign warning people of the channel's dangers ahead of summer.

The city, Sera said, may also take advantage of its relationship with Coast Guard Station Atlantic City across the waterway to solicit ideas, such as placing buoys in the water.

Signage warning swimmers may also appear in the area this summer, Sera said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

