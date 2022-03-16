Lack of state funds to delay dredging at Brigantine's Cove Beach

BRIGANTINE — A lack of funding will delay needed dredging of St. George's Thorofare until 2023, but the good news is the Cove beach won't be closed this summer, Mayor Vince Sera said Tuesday.

Sera, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, had a follow-up phone conference Tuesday with the state Department of Transportation, which informed the group that funds won't be available soon enough to fulfill their request this year.

Sera said the group met with Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, who said the department would prioritize the dredging project next year.

The lawmakers met with NJDOT officials last month requesting funding for the project, and to press the department to fund it as soon as this year.

The project's cost won't be known until NJDOT provides a price tag, Sera previously said.

Sera previously said the entire beach would have to be closed for a summer to accommodate dredging crews and their equipment, likely disappointing thousands who enjoy the beach each year.

St. George's Thorofare, which leads into the Absecon Inlet, has heavy sediment buildup caused by failed dredging work a few years ago and could restrict boat travel. Sera said NJDOT previously offered to place channel markers in the thorofare to steer boaters away from high ground.

The buildup is also a public safety issue because boats traveling through the thorofare are easily accessible to beachgoers, potentially leading to someone being struck.

Sera said officials will begin mulling ideas to protect the public, including a social media campaign warning people of the channel's danger ahead of summer.

The city, Sera said, may also take advantage of its relationship with Coast Guard Station Atlantic City across the waterway to ask for ideas.

Sera plans to discuss the matter further during Brigantine's City Council meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

