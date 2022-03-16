 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lack of state funds to delay dredging at Brigantine's Cove Beach

  • 0
The Cove

A bird's eye view of The Cove beach in Brigantine on July 4, 2019.

 GARY PAUL, provided

BRIGANTINE — A lack of funding will delay needed dredging of St. George's Thorofare until 2023, but the good news is the Cove beach won't be closed this summer, Mayor Vince Sera said Tuesday.

Sera, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, had a follow-up phone conference Tuesday with the state Department of Transportation, which informed the group that funds won't be available soon enough to fulfill their request this year.

Sera said the group met with Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, who said the department would prioritize the dredging project next year.

The lawmakers met with NJDOT officials last month requesting funding for the project, and to press the department to fund it as soon as this year. 

The project's cost won't be known until NJDOT provides a price tag, Sera previously said.

Sera previously said the entire beach would have to be closed for a summer to accommodate dredging crews and their equipment, likely disappointing thousands who enjoy the beach each year.

People are also reading…

St. George's Thorofare, which leads into the Absecon Inlet, has heavy sediment buildup caused by failed dredging work a few years ago and could restrict boat travel. Sera said NJDOT previously offered to place channel markers in the thorofare to steer boaters away from high ground. 

The buildup is also a public safety issue because boats traveling through the thorofare are easily accessible to beachgoers, potentially leading to someone being struck.

Sera said officials will begin mulling ideas to protect the public, including a social media campaign warning people of the channel's danger ahead of summer.

The city, Sera said, may also take advantage of its relationship with Coast Guard Station Atlantic City across the waterway to ask for ideas. 

Sera plans to discuss the matter further during Brigantine's City Council meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Russian court fines TV protester amid outcry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News