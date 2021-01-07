Lack of quorum, last minute meeting date changes stop Atlantic City school board reorganization

ATLANTIC CITY — The board’s scheduled 2021 reorganization was convened via Zoom Wednesday evening despite a notice from the district in the morning that it was being moved, but lack of a quorum ended the meeting before it began.

Members Patricia Bailey, Walter Johnson, Shay Steele and Ruth Byard and Subrata Chowdhury did not attend the meeting while members John Devlin, Farook Hossain, Albert Herbert, Kazi Islam and Ventnor representative Joe McDevitt did attend. Because six members are required here for a quorum, the meeting could not be conducted.

Devlin, who was scheduled to be sworn in along with Bailey and Johnson, said that he received notice Wednesday that the board meeting was being moved by Superintendent Barry Caldwell.

“Barry Caldwell can’t make that decision, the decision can only be made by the board president to postpone the meeting,” said Devlin, who was appointed board president at the 2020 reorganization meeting.

Caldwell contends that Devlin was no longer president as of Dec. 31, and that board secretary Angela Brown was able to move the meeting under state statute.