Lacey Township mayor Nicholas Juliano dies after battle with aggressive cancer

LACEY TOWNSHIP — Mayor Nicholas Juliano died Tuesday morning at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, in Neptune City, after a brief battle with aggressive cancer, the township announced.

Juliano was 63.

The township will honor Juliano by keeping flags at half-staff through Sunday.

The mayor's services will be held Friday afternoon at Riggs Funeral Home, in Toms River.

Juliano was first elected to public office in 2015, rising through the ranks with stints as deputy mayor in 2017 and 2021 and mayor in 2018 and 2022.

The township, in a post on its Facebook page, cherished what it said was Juliano's commitment to public service and a deep love for his community.

"Nick was admired by all and loved by so many," the Facebook post read. "He worked tirelessly for his constituents. He valued the local community groups, the veteran’s organizations and the emergency service squads for their devotion to Lacey."

Juliano also valued his coworkers tremendously, the township described.

"Mayor Juliano valued the men and women of the township offices and departments and cultivated the best in all of them," the township said on Facebook.

Juliano was born in Newark and lived in Ocean Gate before moving to Forked River in 1989. He owned a NAPA Auto Parts store from 1986 to 2009 and was most recently the Field Supervisor of Sprits Unlimited, according to his obituary.

Juliano was also a Lanoka Harbor Fire Department member, was named Citizen of the Year through the Elks Lodge No. 2518, and a Little League Hall of Famer, the obituary said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.