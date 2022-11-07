Lacey Township man sentenced to five years in state prison for theft

A man from Lacey Township has been sentenced to five years in state prison for stealing over $200,000 in money and other valuables from a sick woman with whom he had a romantic relationship.

Judge Linda Baxter handed down the sentence for Ross Miserendino, 56 of Lacey Township, on Friday, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sentencing comes after Miserendino pleaded guilty to theft before Baxter on Aug. 31.

The theft scheme began when a woman with whom Miserendino was romantically involved fell ill in 2019, leaving her unable to manage her finances.

She turned to Miserendino for help, giving him access to her checkbook and bank account, so he could handle paying her paying her bills.

Miserendino then endorsed a series of checks with her name without her approval and is alleged to have split the proceeds with Enrique Roldan, a 43-year-old man from Jackson. The Lacey Township man wrote out 146 checks between 2019 and 2020 for a total amount of $171,000, with prosecutors alleging that the majority of the checks were written out to Roldan.

In addition to the checks, Miserendino stole personal property from the woman’s Lacey Township residence that was worth a collective $11,000. He also created an American Express credit card in her name which he charged $34,000.

The Lacey Township Police Department and the Economic Crime Squad of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the case. Miserendino was charged with theft on June 23, 2021 and Roldan was charged with theft the next day. Senior Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Heisler and Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Kelly tried the case for the state.

The sentence will require Miserendino to pay the victim $217,300 in restitution. Charges against Roldan are still pending.