LACEY TOWNSHIP — Two adults and two children died in Tuesday's fire in the Lanoka Harbor section of the township, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jennifer Wright, 39, Alaina Wright, 34, a 14-year-old girl and a 4-month-old infant died in the fire, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer confirmed Wednesday.

Brenda Wright, 67, was rescued and transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she was listed in stable condition.

About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, first responders reported to a structure fire with entrapment on Buttonwood Drive. The two-story structure was engulfed, Billhimer said. Wright was rescued from the rear of the structure.

Reports indicated there were four additional victims inside the structure when Wright was rescued. Billhimer said firefighters attempted to rescue the victims, but the roof collapsed, forcing firefighters to evacuate.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy, and our prayers are with the loved ones of these victims,” Billhimer said.

Investigators found the fire originated on the porch on the west side of the structure, and that improperly discarded smoking material cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire.

Nevertheless, the fire was ruled accidental, Billhimer said.

The Prosecutor’s Office, Lacey police, county Sheriff’s Office, county Fire Marshal’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office and county Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.