LACEY TOWNSHIP — Four people died Tuesday in a fire in the Lanoka Harbor section of the township, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.
About 12:30 p.m., first responders reported to a structure fire with entrapment on Buttonwood Drive. The two-story structure was engulfed, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release. A female victim was rescued from the rear of the structure and transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River.
Reports indicated there were four additional victims inside the structure. Billhimer said firefighters attempted to rescue the victims, but the roof collapsed, forcing firefighters to evacuate.
“This is an absolutely tragic situation," Billhimer said. "Sadly, four of the occupants of the residence perished in this fire."
The Prosecutor's Office, Lacey Township police, Ocean County Sheriff's Office, Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.
